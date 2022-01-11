Odisha CM urges people to strictly abide by the Covid norm and intensify the vaccination of people

The Chief Minister urged the people to strictly abide by the Covid Act in this regard. “Even though there is very little hospital admission in the third wave, we have to be fully prepared for the future,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Minister advised to intensify the immunization of people who have not been vaccinated at all and who have not been vaccinated at all even though the vaccination program in the state has been satisfactory.

Further, the Chief Minister also said that the immunization of senior citizens and frontline fighters was very important.