Odisha CM takes stock of situation at the site of train accident, lauds efforts of local residents for carrying out rescue operations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at the site of tragic triple train accident in Balasore’s Bahanaga. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds efforts of local residents for carrying out rescue operations at accident spot and rushing injured passengers to hospitals.

People are coming voluntarily to donate blood. I am getting requests from many places so it is a good sign. Since the accident till now, the local people have been providing a lot of assistance to our rescue professionals: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.