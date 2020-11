Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks co-operation from his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren for early completion of Ichha Dam for benefit of farmers of both the states and storage of water up to FRL in Chandil Dam in monsoon season for mitigation of flood in Odisha.

CM Patnaik says that the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project of Odisha will be able to utilise its full irrigation potential only after the completion of Ichha dam by Jharkhand govt.

Related

comments