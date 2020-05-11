Odisha CM seeks a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reboot economic activities during the VC with PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik seeks a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reboot the economic activities in the country during the Video Conference with PM

Narendra Modi. CM Naveen Patnaik says railway movements may be regulated in consultation with states as being done for stranded persons.

Points raised by Odisha CM during the VC are :

• A smaller, scientific unit can replace district as unit for zoning, and we should allow local administration to decide this area.

• As regards lockdown and other regulations, there should be broad principles at national level and allow decentralised implementation by local administration.

• To reboot the economic activities, the Union Government may come up with an National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), our production lines are interlinked so also our value addition process, cutting across state boundaries. A national SOP will guide in an unified response in rebooting economy.

• Union Government may modify existing schemes to incentivise and actively involve Panchayat Raj institutions in Covid Management. As the fight is going to be long, it is important that we involve Panchayats for a system based response.

• Railway movements may be regulated in consultation with States as being done for stranded persons.

