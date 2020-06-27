Odisha CM reviewed the preparations for the ensuing Bahuda Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reviewed the preparations for the ensuing Bahuda Yatra in Puri and asked the concerned officials to put their best efforts in this regard.

“The world is watching Puri. We must put our best efforts to ensure all precautions are taken,” he said during a videoconference with senior officials.

Patnaik thanked servitors of the Jagannath Temple, the Puri district administration and all those involved in organising the Rath Yatra.

On Bahuda Yatra, he said, “Please complete all rituals on time. Strictly ensure (that) all those tested negative (for Covid-19) will participate in the rituals and chariot pulling.”

The Information & Public Relations Department must ensure live telecast of Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adharapana and Niladri Bije events, he said.

