Odisha CM reviewed Covid management scenario in Sundargarh,Jajpur district; Plasma Bank in IGH, Rourkela to be established

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, reviewing the Covid management scenario in Sundargarh and Jajpur district through Video Conference today, made some important announcement to strengthen the containment strategy.

An amount of Rs. 10 Crore has been sanctioned from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for Sundargarh and Jajpur district @Rs.5 Crore each for Covid management.

Expressing his satisfaction on the result of Plasma Therapy, Chief Minister announced to enhance the number of beds in the Covid Care Centres operating at Rourkela from 700 to 1700. A Plasma Bank in IGH, Rourkela will be established to facilitate the treatment of Covid patients in Western Odisha. He also emphasised on house to house surveillance and testing in the containment zones, focusing on slums and crowded areas.

Chief Minister thanked the District Administration and Covid Warriors for their uninterrupted service and effort in brining the recovery rate upto 85% in Sundargarh district. He also thanked Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd. (MCL) and Odisha Cement Ltd. (OCL) for their cooperation for Covid Care Homes and Covid Care Centres.

Chief Minister appreciated District Administration of Jajpur for achieving 86.5% recovery rate and containing the spike although more than 26 thousand migrants have come to the district. He also announced that 250 additional beds will be readied in Covid Care Centres of the district.

Chief Minister called upon the voluntary, religious and social organisations and Corporate Bodies to come forward for establishment of more Covid Care Homes and Covid Care Centres in both Sundargarh and Jajpur districts.

Related

comments