Odisha CM Naveen Pattanik announces special package for weavers

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces special package for weavers under which in the next three years around 15,000 loom pits that are not concrete will be concreted followed with 3,000 weaver families will be provided with House-cum-Work shed on a priority basis, here on Friday.

Besides, weavers will also be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 50,000.

Notably, till date out of 31,342 loom pits in the state, 15,071 have so far been concreted and 11695 House-cum-Work sheds have been provided to weaver families.