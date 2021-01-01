Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi proposing establishment of Sri Jagannath International airport at Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi proposing establishment of an international airport in the name of Sri Jagannath International airport at Puri.

The proposed airport will help bring Jagannath devotees from across the world to Puri. Land has been identified for airport.

“The Sun Temple of Konark, a UNESCO World Ileritagc Site, is just 35 kms away from Puri and along with the adjacent Ramachandi-Chandrabhaga beaches provides a unique experience to national and international touris.. Puri is organically linked to two Ramsay Silts – Chilka Lake (India’s first Rotor site and UNESCO World Heritage sitc) on one side and Bhitarkanika National Park on oho side. Both these locations have huge potential for international ism. Puri beach has been recently transformed into a Blue Flag beach with world-class expericnce for thc tourists. Most of the historic Buddhist Heritage sites like Dhauli, Ratnagiri, Os., with travel its within 3 hours from Puri, attract Buddhist Pilgrims from across the World. The log coastline and adjoining bay area near Puri are an idol location for promoting new world economic activities, leisure and hospitality, health and spiritual ontro. The Coastal Highway passes through this area and connects the l’aradccp Pon (1)4 km away) and the gronfield Astaning Port (60km away). There is great potential for oonomic synergy along the entire corridor. We believe that Puri has potential to become a hub for spiritual, tourism and economic activities”, writes CM Patnaik in letter to PM Narendra Modi.

