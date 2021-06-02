Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to all CMs, “The best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute it among the States

Bhubaneswar: The best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines & distribute it among the states so that our citizens are vaccinated at the earliest says CM Naveen Patnaik in a letter to various other Chief Ministers.

CM Naveen Patnaik has pitched in for a decentralised vaccination method in which States determine their mechanism for universal vaccination . After Independence, this is the greatest challenge before the country and all States must come forward, set aside differences in true spirit of Cooperative Federalism, to save lives and livelihoods, says CM Naveen Patnaik in his letter.

No state is safe unless all the States adopt vaccination as the top most priority and execute it on war-footing. But this cannot be a battle among the states to compete against each other to procure vaccines