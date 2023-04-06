Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC). Speaking on the occasion, CM expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facility and the commitment of NSC towards excellence in steel production.

CM held discussion regarding the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. The proposed plants will also focus on specialised steel products which will support downstream industries in Odisha.

CM highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between NSC & Odisha, given state’s rich mineral resources and potential in steel sector. CM also assured committed support of the #Odisha Govt for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s upcoming integrated steel plants in Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur.