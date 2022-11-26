Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Union Finance Minister and Chairperson of GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, to withdraw the imposition of GST on Kendu leaves

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has requested Union Finance Minister and Chairperson of GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, to withdraw the imposition of GST on Kendu leaves.

In a letter to Sitharaman CM stated that Kendu leaf, a Minor Forest Produce is the financial backbone of about 8 lakhs Kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers of Odisha and mostly belong to the tribal community and poorest of the poor of the society.

CM stated that,“Imposition of GST (18 per cent) on kendu (tendu) leaves is adversely affecting the kendu leaves trade. This in turn affects the livelihoods of kendu leaves, pluckers, binders & seasonal workers and implementation of social security and welfare schemes for them.”

In the interest of livelihoods of the kendu leaves dependent community, Patnaik urged the GST Council Chairperson to withdraw the GST imposed on kendu leaves for the greater interest of Odisha.