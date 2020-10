Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Durga Puja & Diwali, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requests people not to crowd public places & celebrate the festivals with family members by staying indoors. Covid 19 positivity rate has declined and Odisha will witness further fall in coming days says CM Naveen Patnaik. COVID19 positivity rate has come down in Odisha in the last couple of days but we have to be cautious till the vaccine comes says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addressing the people of the state.

Related

comments