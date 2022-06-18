Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges everyone’s cooperation for the smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar :Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today chaired a special review meeting today for the preparation of Rath Yatra through video conferencing and urged everyone’s cooperation for the smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

Besides, CM said , ” it is god’s blessing on us that after a gap of two years we are being able to conduct the Rath Yatra with the presence of devotes and its a very happy moment for all the people . Also, as this year the devotees are allowed a huge crowd is being expected on the day for which adequate preparations need to be done beforehand with keeping in view to deliver a safe and joyful celebration of Rath Yatra by all.”

Further , CM thanked the sevayats for pulling the chariot and bringing it to the Gundicha temple during the Covid time. While, the Law Minister, Jagannath Sarka briefed the participants on various decisions and preparations for the procession.