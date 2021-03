Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Minister RK Singh to direct NTPC

to address the concerns of related to Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) saying that the closure will have severe impact on thousands of families and the local economy.

CM requested to take steps for early execution of TTPS Expansion- Stage III Project (1320MW) assuring all support from the State Govt. CM mentioned that the project has received necessary approval from the State Govt.