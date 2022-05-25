Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today awarded 9 banks for best performance in Agriculture, Mission Shakti and MSMEs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today awarded 9 banks for best performance in priority sector lending, namely Agriculture, Mission Shakti and MSMEs and said that all banks together have disbursed credit to the tune of Rs 1.03 lakh crore and achieved more than 93 percent of the Annual Credit Plan for 2021-22 despite the Pandemic. We need to continue this momentum.

Besides,the Chief Minister awarded Rs 5 lakhs to the banks winning first prize, Rs 3 lakhs for the second prize and Rs 2 lakhs for the third prize.