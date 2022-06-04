Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow; New ministers in #OdishaCabinet to take oath at 11.45 am on June 5. All the ministers in the state cabinet have been asked to resign.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro resigns. Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera, Information & Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das, Minister of Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak have resigned from their respective posts, on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.