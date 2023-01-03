Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to provide rice free of cost to State Food Security Scheme beneficiaries for one year from Jan to Dec-2023

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has announced to provide rice free of cost to State Food Security Scheme beneficiaries for one year from Jan to Dec-2023. The total expenditure of Rs. 185 crore will be met from State exchequer.

State Govt has been distributing 5 kgs of rice per person per month to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the State scheme called ‘State Food Security Scheme at Re. 1 per kg since October 2018. Now it will be free of cost.

These beneficiaries are also provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State. Rs. 1000 cash incentive was given to each family under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) twice.