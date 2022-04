Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the 10 day annual Adivasi Mela and National Tribal Art Exhibition at the Bhubaneswar Exhibition Ground today.

Besides, the fair will remain open for the public from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Notably, More than 200 artisans from 18 states will be participating in this 10-day-long event and display their exquisite tribal art and craft, including textiles, paintings, bamboo, wood, lac and metal crafts and terracotta and jute items.