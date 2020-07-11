Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Covid warriors undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres

Bhubanenswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Covid warriors undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres and enquired about their wellness. Highly appreciating their noble work, he assured them all support.

Chief Minister also spoke to Covid patients undergoing treatment in various Covid Hospitals in the State. He enquired about their condition and the facilities available there. Hon’ble Chief Minister not only has been speaking to Covid Warriors and patients but also recently asked senior officers to be in regular contact with Covid Warriors and patients and collect feedback as part of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Chief Minister appreciated the dedication and commitment of health professionals and Covid Warriors whose relentless work ensured record number of recoveries in last three days. Odisha has recorded its highest 565 recoveries in a single day i.e. 10th July, 2020.

