Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows green flag for recruitment of 28 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 168 constables at 28 permanent Police Outposts

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, CM Naveen Patnaik today gave approval for of recruitment 28 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 168 constables at 28 permanent Police Outposts in the state.

As per reports, a total of 196 fresh posts will be made by redistribution of positions in the police department and the new officials will be appointed at the 28 Police Outposts across the state as well as one Sub Inspector and six constables will be deployed at each outpost. They will be engaged in maintaining law and order and investigating criminal cases.

.