Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik set to revamp his Cabinet tomorrow; Bikram Arukh to be new Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik set to revamp his Cabinet tomorrow. All 20 Ministers resigned from their respective posts on Saturday. The rejig is touted as a major exercise to strengthen and rejuvenate the party ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

The following Odisha MLAs/ex-Ministers are likely to be sworn in as Ministers tomorrow (June 5):

(1)Naba Kishore Das

(2)Ranendra Pratap Swain

(3)Samir Ranjan Dash

(4)Ashok Panda

(5)Tukuni Sahu

(6) Pratap Deb

(7) Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

(8) Prasanta Muduli

(9)Rohit Pujari

(10)Rajendra Dolkia

(11)Pramila mallick

(12)Srikanta Sahu

(13)Ashwini Patra

(14)Rita Sahu

(15) Usha devi

(16) Prafulla Kumar mallick

(17)Nirjan Pujari

(18)Pritiranjan Ghadei

(19) Pradeep Amat

Bikram Arukh- Speaker

Prasant Muduli- Chief whip

Saroj Meher- Deputy Chief whip