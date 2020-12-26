Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will fight for 33 % reservation to women in Assembly, Parliament

Bhubaneswar: In 2019 Assembly elections, BJD was the only party in the country that gave 33 % reservation to women. We are also fighting for their reservation of same percentage in Parliament says Naveen Patnaik. Mothers and sisters, who run their households, can also run Panchayats & Zilla Parishads with equal competence, says Naveen Patnaik quoting Biju Babu. Women empowerment is my favourite programme. Biju Babu had created history by giving 33% reservation to women in Panchayat elections says BJD Supremo & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addressing party workers on BJD Foundation Day.

Related

comments