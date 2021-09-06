Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, 12 departments are functioning with In-Charge Secretaries

Bhubaneswar : In reply to the question raised by BJP MLA Kusum Tete in Odisha Assembly monsoon session today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that around 12 departments of state government are functioning with In-Charge Secretaries (Secretaries of other departments are managing the posts along with their prime responsibilities).

Besides , Chief Minister said , “in the same posts in view of Administrative Urgency and Public Welfare ground as many as two Secretaries i.e. Public Enterprises Secretary Vijay Arora, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary G Mathivathanan have been continuously serving for more than five years in their corresponding departments.