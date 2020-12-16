Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that Govt is committed to achieve the constitutional goal of providing access to Justice for the citizen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik , while inaugurating the New Civil Judge Court Building at Hinjilicut, jointly with Chief Justice of Odisha High Court Justice Mohammed Rafiq on virtual platform today, said that Government is strongly committed to achieve the constitutional goal of providing access to Justice for the citizen.

Chief Minister while reiterating that Right to Justice is a fundamental right and his Government is committed to strengthen the Justice Delivery System, said that despite the constraints of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has recently established four new Courts in the State to decide commercial disputes. He also added that 45 Courts have recently been established to exclusively try offences against the women. Hon’ble Chief Minister further stated that Government is working closely with the High Court to provide adequate funds for developing infrastructure to meet the requirements of Judiciary.

Chief Minister said that Government is committed to protect the interest of lawyer community and enhanced the annual grant to the ‘Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund’ recently from Rs. 3 Crore to Rs. 5 Crore. He also added that Government has taken initiative of amending the provision of Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1961 to permit usage of such funds to provide financial assistance to the lawyers.

Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Judge, Odisha High Court, Hon’ble MP, Smt. Pramila Bisoi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Home) Sri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Home, Sri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Law Sri Shashikanta Mishra attended while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian moderated the programme.

