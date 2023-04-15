Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said financial freedom & access have increased for common citizens with the increased adoption of fintech products

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the Odisha Fintech Festival 2023, CM Naveen Patnaik said financial freedom & access have increased for common citizens with the increased adoption of fintech products. CM added #Odisha is adopting tech in range of citizen welfare schemes such as Mo Seva Kendra & BSKY.

Mentioning that these interventions have ensured financial stability for people, CM said #Odisha has opened Mo Seva Kendras in rural areas to make it easier for them to avail Govt services. The centres enabled people to open bank accounts & led to greater financial inclusion.