Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID19 situation & asks officials to focus on 4 districts, enhance testing

Bhubanswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID19 situation & asks officials to focus on 4 districts-Khurda, Sundergarh, Cuttack & Jajpur; he appeals people to come forward & undergo test in case they develop any symptom.

In the review meeting it was decided to enhance testing in the coming weeks to take the fight to next level . Told officers to focus now on Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur & Sundargarh dists & Stated that because of financial problems, nobody should suffer in Odisha.

In a span of three weeks, we could establish five Plasma Therapy units from scratch. I appreciate the efforts the administration, doctors and all connected medical professionals says CM Naveen Patnaik. Home Isolation must be promoted as a good practice. The fear for the disease and stigma around it must be removed from the minds of the people and communities so that more and more people opt for home isolation says CM Naveen Patnaik.

