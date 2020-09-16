Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid management in the State with Senior officers and Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a Video Conference reviewed Covid management in the State with Senior officers and Collectors and appreciated the efforts of Health Functionaries and Covid Warriors in this regard. He expressed satisfaction that more than 1.25 Lakh persons have recovered from Covid while 1 Lakh have recovered in the last 5 weeks itself.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister said that as per the feedback received about enforcement activities throughout the State, strict adherence of Covid protocol in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate area is not encouraging. He directed DG, Police to look into this and do the needful as being done throughout the State.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister directed the Collectors to scale up MGNREGS and livelihood activities like never before to closely monitor these activities. Emphasizing on the importance of pumping more funds to rural households with economy slowing down, Hon’ble Chief Minister said to support MSME and other industrial activities to reach pre-Covid level.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister further said that the interventions earlier announced by him as Covid livelihood package in Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Soil Conservation, Forestry and Agriculture sector should be followed up as a top priority.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister said that while the last quarter Economic growth of the country is minus 23%, people must not be allowed to be affected by this. He also directed to closely follow the credit facilities to farmers, Mission Shakti-Self help Groups and weavers, saying that this is the only way to protect rural Odisha particularly poor people from the impact of economic slowdown.

• Hon’ble Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner-cum-ACS, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare attended the meeting. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) coordinated it

