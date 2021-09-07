Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik review Covid situation, urge people follow strict Covid norms during festive season

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Covid situation of the state and said that If we want to be safe from the possible third wave, we have to strictly adhere to the Covid rules and any slightest negligence can be a danger to everyone .
The Chief Minister has also directed the administration to set up special chambers to conduct regular inspections of educational institutions on a everyday basis.
Besides, he advised health workers, school-going children, pregnant women, government employees and the police to continue testing on a regular basis.
Further, Chief Minister urged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain social distance and avoid crowds, believing that it is our responsible behavior during the festive season to maintain this and help in controlling the third wave.