Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik provides Rs 1,444 crore assistance to PMAY-G, BPGY beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today distributed Rs 3,000 crore to the beneficiaries of houses under the Rural Housing Scheme in the state and a total sum of Rs 1,444 crore to 32 lakh families and the sum was directly credited to the beneficiaries bank account.

Besides, Odisha is the only state where the housing scheme beneficiaries are being provided with financial assistance for home repairs. On December 21, the state cabinet passed a resolution calling for housing repairs. Beneficiaries have been assisted today within 15 days of the decision.

Inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister said, “We have kept our promises to the people.” At the first meeting of the state cabinet in 2014, it was decided to make all the raw houses in the state permanent houses. We are doing what we promised the people of the state.