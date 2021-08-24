Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens 10 more transformed schools

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 10 more modernised schools in Hinjili block in Ganjam district.

Parents are expected to be more interested to enrol their children in Government schools instead of private schools. In the first phase, the CM had dedicated 10 such schools in Sheragada and Hinjili blocks of Ganjam district on August 21.

Patnaik said, “Our children in Odisha are no less than talented.” They have a lot of potential. They can make history if given the opportunity.” The programme was moderated by 5-T Secretary VK Pandian from the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.