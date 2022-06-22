Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican City. He expressed his pleasure in meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished His Holiness good health and long life.

“On behalf of Odisha and her people, presented a #Pattachitra which depicts the Tree of Life to His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) in Vatican City. The unique ancient traditional scroll painting is one of the finest representatives of Odisha’s craftsmanship and artistry,” tweets CM Naveen Patnaik.

Pattachitra is a unique ancient traditional, cloth-based scroll painting from Odisha. This art form is known for its intricate detail, natural colours and mythological themes. It shows the unique expertise of the skilled craftspersons of Odisha.

Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were happy to see Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They wished him well.