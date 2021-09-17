Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets NABARD Chairman Dr G.R. Chintala discusses on role of Low Cost Credit Support from NABARD

Bhubaneswar : In a big achievement, NABARD Chairman Dr G.R. Chintala said that Odisha is a lead State in cent percent utilization of the Rural Infrastructure Development Funds (RIDF) and Odisha grew to a place of big industrial and business activities during the last decade.

Besides, Chairman of NABARD Dr. G.R. Chintala also called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed on issues for strengthening rural infrastructure.

During the discussion, CM highlighted efforts of the State Govt to reduce poverty & infra development in rural sector and urged NABARD to enhance the RIDF assistance to the state.

Similarly, Keeping the recurring natural disasters in view, Chief Minister also emphasised the role of Low Cost Credit Support from NABARD through RIDF & LTIF for building disaster resilient rural infrastructure and also lauded the newly launched scheme Rural Infrastructure Assistance to States (RIAS).

Further, Chairman Dr. Chintala appreciated the initiatives of the State Govt to strengthen infrastructure and various livelihood programmes in farm and non-farm sectors.