Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone for a Chemical factory by Smartchem Technologies Limited worth ₹ 1,750 crores at the TATA SEZ, Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for a manufacturing facility for Nitric Acid, Ammonium Nitrate Solution and Technical Ammonium Nitrate prills by Smartchem Technologies Limited at the TATA SEZ situated in Gopalpur of Ganjam district.

Smartchem Technologies Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is setting up the manufacturing unit at an investment of ₹ 1,750 crores to produce 1.65 Lakh MTPA Ammonia, 2.97 Lakh MTPA Nitric Acid, 3.77 Lakh MTPA Ammonium Nitrate and 3.30 Lakh MTPA Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN), which will create job opportunities for over 1800 people.

Appreciating the development, Hon’ble CM has said, “STL is one of India’s leading manufacturers of NPK and specialty fertilizers. They are also one of the World’s leading producers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, a product they will also be manufacturing in their facility at Gopalpur. STL is one those companies which will positively impact both the industrial as well as agricultural sector. I am happy to note that STL are investing over Rs. 1750 Crores in this upcoming plant. This will not only help STL to establish themselves as a major player in the chemical sector but will also help in the growth and development of the local area. The plant with an employment potential of 1800 will immensely benefit the local community.”

He further added, “This new investment in the midst of a pandemic also marks a new chapter in the relationship between STL and Government of Odisha and I hope it’s a glorious one. I congratulate all the authorities and staff of STL and assure you of complete facilitation support from the State Government.”

Joining the ceremony, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Industries, MSME and Home, Odisha, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra has said, “Industries Department has been working continuously with the other Departments to ensure the seamless service delivery to industries and today’s event is a testament to the success of the initiative. I assure that my team will continue facilitating STL to ensure the establishment and successful commissioning of the plant as well. I hope that we will again meet shortly for the inauguration of the plant.”

The dignitaries present in the virtual ceremony were, Hon’ble MP, Berhampur Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu; Chief Secretary Shri S C Mahapatra; Addl. Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shri P K Jena; Principal Secretay, Industries Shri Hemant Sharma; MD IPICOL Shri B S Poonia; Collector, Ganjam Shri V A Kulange; Chairman & MD of Smartchem Technologies Mr Shailesh Chimanlal Mehta.

The Gopalpur Special Economic Zone (TATA SEZ), strategically located near the port has drawn sizable investments in the recent past including investments from Tata Steel, Tata Global Beverages and Sure Safety Solutions. In its capacity as the anchor investor, Tata Steel has put up a ferrochrome facility with an annual capacity of 55,000 tonnes per annum at a cost of Rs 541 crore. A manufacturing unit for aerial targets has also been installed by Sure Safety Solutions in technical collaboration with UK-based Meggitt Defence.

With such industries, the state is focusing to attract metals and mining bases units along with port-based industries to Gopalpur.