Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone and Inaugurates 13 industrial projects worth INR 1,218.01 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 3 industrial projects and performed ground-breaking of 10 projects. These diversified projects are ranging across Food processing, Tourism, Paper/Packaging, Manufacturing, and Polymers & Plastic sectors will create potential employments for over 3390 persons in the state. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Orifood

And Beverage Private Ltd, Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd, Sambalpur Biofuels Private Ltd, and

more.

Congratulating the companies on this auspicious occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister

said, “Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors

ranging from metal and minerals to food processing. Targeting the development of a

conducive environment for industrial development, my Government has always endeavored

to provide a hassle-free and prompt doing business environment for the investors in Odisha.

The state’s relationship with the industries has been fruitful both in the context of economic

development and also social development. One of the key reasons why Odisha was able to

post a successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was this synergetic governmentindustry relationship. We were able to quickly re-purpose various industrial units to

manufacture and deliver critical services during the pandemic period.”

Further he added, “As we move out of pandemic, the government’s focus on

5T philosophy viz. Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time, and Transformation,

towards the development of the industrial sector has further strengthened. This

philosophy has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable

employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State. I would like to

congratulate the Industries Department, Government of Odisha for its continuous

efforts in making Odisha the “Destination of Choice” for investors.”

Speaking on the occasion Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy,

Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, & Home Government of Odisha said

Over the last two years, we have faced enormous challenges due to pandemic and

its impact over lives and livelihood but the people of Odisha have faced the

challenges head on and as we come out of the pandemic, we are seeing a New

Odisha, an Empowered Odisha. Despite the challenges, our Government under the

leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has ensured that the

industries sector keeps functioning at its best. I am happy to inform you that this is

the 7th ground-breaking ceremony we are having since2020. It is a commendable

effort by everyone involved in the process and to do it despite a global pandemic is

even praiseworthy. We have ensured grounding/inauguration of projects worth over

INR 30000 Crores, generating a potential employment of nearly 40,000 in the state

in this time period.

The dignitaries present in the ceremony were Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief

Secretary, Shri V K Pandian, Secretary 5T and Private Secretary to Hon’ble C.M., Shri

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, Smt. Ranjana Chopra, IAS,Principal

Secretary, MSME Department, Md Sadique Alam, Director of Industries, Odisha.

Industry veterans including Ms. Kavita Jain, Vice President and Head of Foods and

Refreshment, HUL, Mr. B C Mohanty, Director, Orifood and Beverage Pvt. Ltd., Mrs Pooja

Ray, Managing Director, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd., Mr. GVV Satyanarayanan, VP,

Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd. were also present through VC at the Inauguration/ Ground-breaking

event.

The projects that were inaugurated:

● Manufacturing of Horlicks & Boost in association with Hindustan Unilever Ltd

at Tangi, Cuttack by Orifood And Beverage Private Ltd against an investment

of INR 61.15 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities

for over 220 persons.

● Resort with amusement Park at Bargarh by Entertainment Kingdom, at an

investment of INR 12.62 crore, which will generate potential employment

opportunities for over 30 people.

● Corrugated boxes at Industrial Estate, Khurdha, by Dasarath Nayak

Multiproducts Private Ltd against an investment of INR 3.20 crore, which will

generate employment potential for over 40 people.

The details of the projects for which ground-breaking was done are:

● A Convention Centre in Khurdha by Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd against an

investment of INR 300.00 crore, which will generate potential employment

opportunities for over 850 persons.

● A 360 KLPD grain-based distillery plant and 5 MW Co generation Plant in

Jharsuguda by Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 204.60 crore,

which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 185 persons.

● A 5 star Hotel-cum-Luxury Resort in Puri by Pravat Hospitality Private Ltd

against an investment of INR 135.69 crore, which will generate potential

employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

● 125 KLPD grain based distillery plant (IMFL/ IMIL) in Mundali, Cuttack, Cuttack

Agrivet Pvt Ltd, against an investment of INR 112.50 crore, which will

generate employment opportunities for over 156 people.

● Production of 100 KLPD Ethanol along with 3.0 MW Co-generation Power Plant

(CPP) in Maneswar, Sambalpur, by Sambalpur Biofuels Private Ltd against an

investment of INR 103.00 crore, which will generate employment

opportunities for over 112 people.

● A 4 star Hotel in Cuttack by Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd against an investment of

INR 77.04 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 129

people.

● A Fishmeal (Production of Surimi & Surimi Analog Products) plant in Tundara,

Balasore, by Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd, against an investment of INR 68.11

crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 405 people.

● Shrimp/Prawn Feed and Fish Feed Manufacturing Facility in Balasore by

Growel Feeds Private Ltd against an investment of INR 65.82 crore, which will

generate employment opportunities for over 700 people.

● A Steel Strapping Mfg. Unit in IA Jaymangal, Khurdha by Grip Strapping Global

(P) Ltd against an investment of INR 12.50 crore, which will generate

employment opportunities for over 68 people.

● A HDPF Pipes & PVC Pipes Mfg. Unit in IE Ramdaspur, Cuttack by MG Plasto

pvt. Ltd. against an investment of INR 8.33 crore, which will generate

employment opportunities for over 30 people.

These diversified industries are located across various districts including Balasore,

Khurdha, Bargarh among others. These projects are also spread across all categories

of investments – micro, small, medium as well as large industries. Such enablement

of industries aims at both fostering economic growth and generating massive

employment opportunities in the state.

In the last decade, the government has brought in major reforms in the

industries sector and we are witnessing the successes now. We have taken several

initiatives to attract investments in sectors which provide employment to a large

number of people. Our government’s commitment to the growth of manufacturing

sector is unparalleled. We aim to make Odisha a manufacturing power house and I

am sure we will achieve it at the earliest.