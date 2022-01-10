Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of two barrages in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone of two barrages to be built on the Ib River at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore at Kopsingha and Kudabanga under the Sundergarh Sadar block.
The two projects will be completed in the next two years and will benefit people in Sundergarh municipality, Sundergarh Sadar block, Lefripada, Balishankara and Tangerpali blocks. In addition, 488 hectares of land will be irrigated.
The above blocks provide access to safe drinking water at home and fishermen can earn a living by farming fish in this barrage. As the two barrages are bridged, people in the Lefripada and Tangerpalli blocks will have direct access to Rourkela.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched the Construction of in-stream Storage Structure scheme from its own funds to solve the water problem in the state. It will cost Rs 11,700 crore and will be built at 30 places along various rivers in the state.