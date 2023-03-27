Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Welfare Projects Worth Rs 2,000 Cr In Ganjam

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday launched developmental projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in various areas of Ganjam.

The projects were launched in Chhatrapur, Hinjli, and Kabisuryanagar. While projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were launched in Chhatrapur, projects worth Rs 590 crore in Hinjli and projects worth over Rs 316 crore were launched in Kabisuryanagar.

During his visit to the district, the Chief Minister distributed Gramakantha land rights to around 20,000 people— 3500 land rights in Chhatrapur, 4500 in Hinjli and over 11,000 land rights were distributed in Kabisuryanagar.

Addressing public meetings at these places, Patnaik described Ganjam district as a leading district of the state and sought the cooperation of the people to make the district number one in the country.