Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches state-level veterinary helpline number 1962

Bhubaneswar: For the development of fisheries and livestock, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a tele-veterinary service with a state-level veterinary helpline (toll-free No. 1962). Fisheries and livestock mapping systems have also been launched on the occasion for the welfare of the herdsmen.

Besides, the state government is committed to protecting stray and helpless animals. The state-level Animal Helpline 1962 service will provide 24-hour medical care to these animals. The service will also be available in 15533.

Livestock will be particularly benefited by the tele-veterinary service launched by the Chief Minister. In addition, the fisheries and livestock mapping system will geo-tag and map all livestock units in the state and can be viewed on the Web-GIS platform.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the BAIF Institute to employ 1,500 artificial breed technicians in the state and to set up a Vekti Twin Hatchery in Gopalpur with the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Aquatic Culture. He encouraged ordinary people as well to take part in solving this great task: “One of the things you and other people can do is keep up the pressure … there are going to be some difficult decisions for government”.