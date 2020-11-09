Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Secha Samadhan for farmers to provide hassle-free services

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through Video Conference launched 4 Online Public Delivery Application System under 5-T initiative developed by the Department of Water Resources. Describing the farmers as largest beneficiaries of Water Resources Department, Chief Minister hoped that online services shall be helpful for redressal of grievances of the farmers and enable the department to provide services in responsible and transparent manner.

Chief Minister also expressed hope that online systems shall help to take timely steps for sanction of applications under Biju Krushak Yojana. He also emphasised on extensive awareness campaign on the benefit of these online services.

Chief Minister directed to expedite the preparation of digital muster roll under Water Resources Department.

Raghunandan Das, Minister, Water Resources, Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary, Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Sri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Sri V. K. Pandian, Secretary to Chief Minister (5-T) were present in the programme.

