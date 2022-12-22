Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 1806 crore to drive the development of Balasore

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched more than 1,806 crore projects to drive the development of Balasore district. In addition, he called upon mothers to become entrepreneurs by providing assistance of 220 crores to 5,600 SHGs ₹ to expand the ‘One Panchayat, One Product’ initiative.

As 60 thousand #MissionShakti mothers of the district have been helped, the Chief Minister has advised efforts to take the movement to a new level. He expressed the hope that mothers will create a new history in Odisha’s industrial development by producing a special product in each panchayat.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister described Balasore as a leading district of the state. The Chief Minister said that today’s program will take the development trend of Baleswar, which is leading in all fields such as education, literature, industry, agriculture, infrastructure etc.