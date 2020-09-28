Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches initiative to make state slum free in 3 years. All slums in #Odisha to be converted into ‘Adarsh Colony’ in next 3 years; developmental activities in around 1000 slums to begin immediately, slums dwellers will get electricity supply, drinking water, proper road & hospitals: CM Naveen at the launch of Slum up-gradation program.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which contains the details of the process to be followed for implementation of Slum Upgradation.

