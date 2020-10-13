Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched “Sujal”- Drink from Tap Mission initiative to provide quality drinking water to more than 1.5 million people in urban areas

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a Video Conference today, launched “Sujal”- Drink from Tap Mission initiative under the 5T framework to provide quality drinking water to more than 1.5 million people in urban areas.

Chief Minister dedicated ‘Drink from Tap Mission’ under ‘Mo Sarkar 5T’, first of its kind initiative, to supply quality water right from tap at par with developed countries. The mission started from Bhubaneswar and Puri, will be later expanded across Odisha in phases, he said.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that Bhubaneswar has become the first 10 lakh+ population city in India to ensure 100% piped water to each households. He said that ‘Drink from Tap’ facility will help in reducing plastic pollution in Puri, World Heritage City.

Chief Minister further said that household connection work has also been completed in Gopalpur, Digapahandi and Kashinagar. He announced that work will also start in 15 other towns with an investment of ₹1300 Crore and by March 2022, all urban households will get piped water making Odisha first state in the country.

Mr. Tim Wainwright, Chief Executive, Water Aid, United Kingdom said that the participation of Jala Sathis in this programme is unique. He said that Odisha has made much advance in ‘Drink Odisha Tap’ Mission, assuring that UK Water Aid will provide all assistance for this programme.

Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Housing & Urban Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Sri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, SSEPD, Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, Sports and Youth Affairs, Hon’ble MLAs Sri Sushanta Rout and Sri Jayanta Sarangi, Sri Durga Sankar Mishra, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, Sri. R. Balkrishnan, Chief Advisor, CMO, Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Sri G. Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, Sri V. K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) participated in the programme.

