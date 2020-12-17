Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Pareshram’ Portal along with 22 online services of Labour and Employees State Insurance Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference today, launched ‘Pareshram’ Portal along with 22 online services of Labour and Employees State Insurance Department. Chief Minister hoped that the Portal and the Online Services shall be helpful in Ease of Doing Business and contribute significantly to industrial development of the State.

Chief Minister while saying that technology is the foundation of 5-T initiative and this will help in transformation, hoped that information regarding different Labour Laws will be available and industries, commercial organisations, small entrepreneurs and public will be benefited through this Portal.

Stating that the Portal will provide 52 types of services in coming days, Hon’ble Chief Minister advised the officers and employees of Labour and ESI Department to timely deliver the services sincerely.

Minister, Labour and ESI Susant Singh, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, MSME, Sri Satyabrata Sahoo, Principla Secretary, Industries, Sri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Labour and ESI, Smt. Chitra Arumugam, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian, Secretary, Labour Sri T. Nayak and Secretary, IT Sri manoj Mishra were present in the programme.

