Nuapada: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health Cards in Nuapada, further strengthening public healthcare in the district. CM also inaugurated and laid foundation for development projects worth ₹ 479 crores in the district.

CM has also inaugurated 62 projects worth ₹ 95.43 Cr while foundation stones were laid for 27 projects worth ₹ 383.62 Cr. The projects include drinking water supply, roads, bridges, healthcare & urban development etc