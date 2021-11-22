Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health Cards in #Kandhamal; dedicated projects worth ₹839.15 Cr

Phulbani: With an aim to ensure seamless healthcare facilities for people of #Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health Cards in #Kandhamal. CM also dedicated various developmental projects in the district.

CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated projects worth ₹839.15 Cr including inauguration of 228 projects worth ₹199.30 Cr and foundations laying for 46 projects worth ₹639.85 Cr. The projects include piped water supply, healthcare, education, roads & bridges, and energy.