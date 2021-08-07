Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched 9 online services of Energy Department under 5-T to make the Government services more transparent, people-centric

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 9 online services of Energy Department under 5-T to make the Government services more transparent, people-centric and easy. All these services will be available at http://edistrict.odisha.gov.in and http://eicelectricityodisha.nic.in, he added

Chief Minister said that state’s electricity efficiency will be further strengthened and industrial and commercial establishments will be greatly benefited by this. It is always the priority of Government to provide smooth services to the people and we are determined to make a difference in our lives through such efforts, he added.