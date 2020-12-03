Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched 15 online services of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a Video Conference, launched 15 online services of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department under 5-T initiative and called upon the farmers and youth of the State to come forward and contribute to State’s economic growth as agri-entrepreneurs. Besides, in the presence of Chief Minister, agreements with many entrepreneurs for taking of Cage Culture in Hirakud Reservoir were also signed.

Chief Minister said that State Government provides financial assistance upto Rs. 50 Lakh for various commercial agri-enterprises, including Cage Culture fisheries. He further said that Cage Culture can increase the annual fish production of the State by over 1.24 Lakh Tons, achieving self sufficiency in meeting the demand, will promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that the growth in fisheries and livestock sectors during 2019-20 was over 19 percent, which is much higher than other primary sectors. He also said that Government has launched a special Covid package to the tune of Rs. 173 Crore to boost the allied sectors which will directly benefit over 44,000 farmers.

Minister, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and ARD Sri Arun Kumar Sahoo, Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner Sr. R. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department Sri Saurbh Garg, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Smt. Anu Garg, Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Sri R. Raghuprasad and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian along with senior officers were present.

Related

comments