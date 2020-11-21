Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched 11 Online Services of MSME Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched today, 11 Online Services of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, under 5-T initiative and said that Government is committed for development of MSME Sector. Describing MSME as the base of our economic development that provides employment to more people, Hon’ble Chief Minister assured to provide all sorts of cooperation to create conducive environment for total utilisation of the potential of MSME sector.

Chief Minister further said that MSME Sector is going through a very difficult time as the global economy suffered a lot during Covid pandemic situation. He assured that Government shall take steps to support the MSME Sector.

chief Minister said that transformation occurred in various sectors due to the transparent policy of the Government and use of technology. State has become successful to attract investment worth Rs. 1,17,000 Crore with creation of employment opportunity for 53,000 youth of the State, he added.

The Online Services shall be available on www.odishamsme.nic.in.

Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister, MSME, Sri Chinmaya Sahoo, Chairman, OSFC, Sri Sangram Paikaray, Chairman, Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board, Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Sri R.K. Sharma, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Sri A. K. Meena, Principal Secretary, Finance, Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, MSME and Sri V. K. Pandiyan, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) were present in the programme.

