Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is going to dedicate 357 more transformed schools as part of #5T #OdishaSchoolTransformation programme

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik is going to dedicate 357 more transformed schools as part of 5T  Odisha School Transformation programme. The schools to be dedicated include 106 high schools in Ganjam, 87 schools in #Angul, 57 schools in Kendujhar & 107 schools in  Jatagsinghpur districts.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.