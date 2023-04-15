Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Interacts With Ministers, MPs, Policy Advisers, Diplomats From 14 Countries

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today interacted with the Ministers, MPs, Policy Advisers and Diplomats from 14 Countries. A meeting was organized at State convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Welcoming the guests, the Chief Minister said the India is a democratic secular republic and has a vibrant democratic tradition in last 75 years. Highlighting state’s art, culture and natural wealth, the CM said that Odisha in recent times has been making impressive growth in all sectors of development. We are witnessing rapid growth in economy and industry and infrastructure.

The delegates individually interacted with the CM and they all were in high praise of CM Naveen Patnaik. They said that they know about Odisha and the great feats being achieved here under his leadership. The CM thanked the members and wished them a nice stay in Odisha.

Delegates who met the Chief Minister are Prof. Dr. Roger Moser, Director, Asia Connect Center and India Competence Center, Switzerland; Ms. Tsovinar Vardanyan, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Armenia; Mr. Dimitar Tashev, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Bulgaria; Ms. Yulia Klymneko, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Ukraine; RN Dr. Mgr. Ján Szollos, CSc, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Slovakia; Hon’ble Sahr Charles, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Sierra Leone; Mr. Olivier Dje bi Dj, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Ivory Coast; Dr. Niklaus Samuel Gugger, Hon’ble Member of Swiss Parliament, Switzerland; Mr Robert Pittenger, Former U.S. Congressman, U.S.A; Swami Suryaprabha, Hon’ble Minister of Religion, Brahmrishi Mission, UK; Shri Virendra Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, UK; Dr Ricky Kej, Multiple Grammy Winner, India