Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the Plasma Bank at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the Plasma Bank at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar & launches a Web Portal for Plasma Donors via video conference .

Plasma banks will come up at IGH, Rourkela; VIMSAR, Burla; MKCG hospital, Berhampur, informs CM Naveen Patnaik . Our government recognizes all the efforts made by doctors, paramedics and police personnel. And special thanks to plasma donors informs CM Naveen Patnaik.

Preliminary results of #COVID19 Plasma therapy in Odisha have been very encouraging. I am sure plasma donation with the participation of more & more people will become a community-driven people’s movement says CM Naveen Patnaik.

Related

comments